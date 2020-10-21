Earnings results for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Tesla last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.8. Tesla has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

34 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tesla in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $221.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.42%. The high price target for TSLA is $578.00 and the low price target for TSLA is $60.00. There are currently 10 sell ratings, 16 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tesla has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.94, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and 10 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $221.87, Tesla has a forecasted downside of 47.4% from its current price of $421.94. Tesla has been the subject of 26 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla does not currently pay a dividend. Tesla does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

In the past three months, Tesla insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,407,159.00 in company stock. Only 23.00% of the stock of Tesla is held by insiders. 48.22% of the stock of Tesla is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA



Earnings for Tesla are expected to grow by 169.57% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 1,098.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 1,098.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.95. Tesla has a PEG Ratio of 15.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tesla has a P/B Ratio of 50.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here