Earnings results for Investors Title Company

Investors Title Company is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.2.

Investors Title last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $61.75 million during the quarter. Investors Title has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Investors Title has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Investors Title Company

Dividend Strength: Investors Title Company

Investors Title has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Investors Title does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Investors Title Company

In the past three months, Investors Title insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.40% of the stock of Investors Title is held by insiders. 43.14% of the stock of Investors Title is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investors Title Company



The P/E ratio of Investors Title is 9.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Investors Title is 9.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Investors Title has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

