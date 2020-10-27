Earnings results for TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

TESSCO Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company earned $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. TESSCO Technologies has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. TESSCO Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Dividend Strength: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TESSCO Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

In the past three months, TESSCO Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.00% of the stock of TESSCO Technologies is held by insiders. 49.29% of the stock of TESSCO Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)



Earnings for TESSCO Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of TESSCO Technologies is -2.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TESSCO Technologies is -2.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TESSCO Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

