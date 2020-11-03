Earnings results for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Tetra Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

TETRA Technologies last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. TETRA Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TETRA Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.41%. The high price target for TTI is $1.25 and the low price target for TTI is $1.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TETRA Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

In the past three months, TETRA Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of TETRA Technologies is held by insiders. 51.00% of the stock of TETRA Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI



Earnings for TETRA Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of TETRA Technologies is -0.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TETRA Technologies is -0.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TETRA Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

