Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.0. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.07%. The high price target for TEVA is $16.00 and the low price target for TEVA is $8.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,024.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is held by insiders. 52.87% of the stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 5.00% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is 3.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is 3.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a PEG Ratio of 0.70. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

