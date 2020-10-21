Earnings results for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.7.

Texas Capital Bancshares last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares has generated $6.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Texas Capital Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.15%. The high price target for TCBI is $72.00 and the low price target for TCBI is $20.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Texas Capital Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

In the past three months, Texas Capital Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $993,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of Texas Capital Bancshares is held by insiders. 94.65% of the stock of Texas Capital Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI



Earnings for Texas Capital Bancshares are expected to grow by 127.78% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Capital Bancshares is 18.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Texas Capital Bancshares is 18.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Texas Capital Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 2.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Texas Capital Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

