Earnings results for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.74.

Texas Pacific Land Trust last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust has generated $41.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Texas Pacific Land Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Pacific Land Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $679.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.06%. The high price target for TPL is $679.00 and the low price target for TPL is $679.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Texas Pacific Land Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $679.00, Texas Pacific Land Trust has a forecasted upside of 51.1% from its current price of $449.49. Texas Pacific Land Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Texas Pacific Land Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Texas Pacific Land Trust is 24.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Texas Pacific Land Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.98% next year. This indicates that Texas Pacific Land Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

In the past three months, Texas Pacific Land Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $223,089.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Texas Pacific Land Trust is held by insiders. 47.22% of the stock of Texas Pacific Land Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL



Earnings for Texas Pacific Land Trust are expected to grow by 8.15% in the coming year, from $19.27 to $20.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Pacific Land Trust is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Texas Pacific Land Trust is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a P/B Ratio of 6.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

