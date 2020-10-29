Earnings results for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Textainer Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The firm earned $144.77 million during the quarter. Textainer Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Textainer Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Textainer Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.21%. The high price target for TGH is $18.00 and the low price target for TGH is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group does not currently pay a dividend. Textainer Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

In the past three months, Textainer Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.50% of the stock of Textainer Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH



The P/E ratio of Textainer Group is 16.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Textainer Group is 16.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.33. Textainer Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

