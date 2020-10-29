Earnings results for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Textron last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Textron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Textron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.65%. The high price target for TXT is $52.00 and the low price target for TXT is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Textron has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Textron has a forecasted upside of 24.6% from its current price of $32.09. Textron has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron has a dividend yield of 0.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Textron has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Textron is 2.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Textron will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.10% next year. This indicates that Textron will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

In the past three months, Textron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,979,506.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Textron is held by insiders. 84.93% of the stock of Textron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Textron (NYSE:TXT



Earnings for Textron are expected to grow by 72.00% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Textron is 19.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Textron is 19.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 29.74. Textron has a PEG Ratio of 3.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Textron has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

