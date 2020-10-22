Earnings results for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7.

TFI International last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company earned $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816 million. TFI International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TFI International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.42%. The high price target for TFII is $80.00 and the low price target for TFII is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TFI International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.10, TFI International has a forecasted upside of 13.4% from its current price of $48.58. TFI International has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TFI International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, TFI International will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.08% next year. This indicates that TFI International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

In the past three months, TFI International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.50% of the stock of TFI International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TFI International (NYSE:TFII



Earnings for TFI International are expected to grow by 13.12% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.19 per share.

More latest stories: here