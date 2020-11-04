Earnings results for The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.84.

The Allstate last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm earned $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Allstate has generated $10.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. The Allstate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Allstate in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.04%. The high price target for ALL is $135.00 and the low price target for ALL is $101.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Allstate has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.33, The Allstate has a forecasted upside of 23.0% from its current price of $92.92. The Allstate has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Allstate has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Allstate is 20.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Allstate will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.38% next year. This indicates that The Allstate will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

In the past three months, The Allstate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of The Allstate is held by insiders. 76.26% of the stock of The Allstate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL



Earnings for The Allstate are expected to grow by 9.20% in the coming year, from $10.76 to $11.75 per share. The P/E ratio of The Allstate is 6.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of The Allstate is 6.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. The Allstate has a PEG Ratio of 1.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Allstate has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

