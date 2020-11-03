Earnings results for The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

The Andersons last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. The Andersons has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. The Andersons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Andersons in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.24%. The high price target for ANDE is $26.00 and the low price target for ANDE is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Andersons has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Andersons is 13.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Andersons will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.44% next year. This indicates that The Andersons will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

In the past three months, The Andersons insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of The Andersons is held by insiders. 72.81% of the stock of The Andersons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE



Earnings for The Andersons are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of The Andersons is -131.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Andersons is -131.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Andersons has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

