Earnings results for The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The AZEK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.62%. The high price target for AZEK is $40.00 and the low price target for AZEK is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The AZEK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, The AZEK has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $35.64. The AZEK has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK does not currently pay a dividend. The AZEK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

In the past three months, The AZEK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 77.05% of the stock of The AZEK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK



Earnings for The AZEK are expected to grow by 17.19% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.75 per share.

