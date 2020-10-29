Earnings results for The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

The Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. The Bancorp has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. The Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.85%. The high price target for TBBK is $12.00 and the low price target for TBBK is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, The Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 37.9% from its current price of $8.71. The Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. The Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

In the past three months, The Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $127,305.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of The Bancorp is held by insiders. 81.39% of the stock of The Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK



Earnings for The Bancorp are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bancorp is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of The Bancorp is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. The Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

