Earnings results for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.45.

The Boeing last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Its revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Boeing has generated ($3.47) earnings per share over the last year. The Boeing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Boeing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $209.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.68%. The high price target for BA is $360.00 and the low price target for BA is $110.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Boeing has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $209.07, The Boeing has a forecasted upside of 34.7% from its current price of $155.24. The Boeing has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing does not currently pay a dividend. The Boeing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

In the past three months, The Boeing insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $199,711.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of The Boeing is held by insiders. 52.57% of the stock of The Boeing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Boeing (NYSE:BA



Earnings for The Boeing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.37) to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of The Boeing is -30.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Boeing is -30.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

