Earnings results for The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.58.

The Boston Beer last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. The Boston Beer has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.8. The Boston Beer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Boston Beer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $738.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.90%. The high price target for SAM is $1,142.00 and the low price target for SAM is $319.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Boston Beer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $738.83, The Boston Beer has a forecasted downside of 18.9% from its current price of $911.07. The Boston Beer has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer does not currently pay a dividend. The Boston Beer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

In the past three months, The Boston Beer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,976,511.00 in company stock. Only 29.10% of the stock of The Boston Beer is held by insiders. 70.66% of the stock of The Boston Beer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM



Earnings for The Boston Beer are expected to grow by 43.52% in the coming year, from $13.35 to $19.16 per share. The P/E ratio of The Boston Beer is 81.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of The Boston Beer is 81.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.54. The Boston Beer has a P/B Ratio of 14.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

