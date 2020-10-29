Earnings results for The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

The Brink’s last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Brink’s has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.1. The Brink’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Brink’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 118.63%. The high price target for BCO is $116.00 and the low price target for BCO is $80.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Brink’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.00, The Brink’s has a forecasted upside of 118.6% from its current price of $43.91. The Brink’s has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s has a dividend yield of 1.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Brink’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Brink’s is 15.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Brink’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.89% next year. This indicates that The Brink’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

In the past three months, The Brink’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of The Brink’s is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO



Earnings for The Brink’s are expected to grow by 104.74% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of The Brink’s is 133.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of The Brink’s is 133.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. The Brink’s has a P/B Ratio of 10.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

