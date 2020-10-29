Earnings results for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

The Carlyle Group last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Carlyle Group has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year. The Carlyle Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Carlyle Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.42%. The high price target for CG is $39.00 and the low price target for CG is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Carlyle Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Carlyle Group is 58.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Carlyle Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.30% next year. This indicates that The Carlyle Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

In the past three months, The Carlyle Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,773,061.00 in company stock. Only 33.39% of the stock of The Carlyle Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG



Earnings for The Carlyle Group are expected to grow by 23.43% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of The Carlyle Group is -28.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Carlyle Group is -28.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Carlyle Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

