Earnings results for The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

The Cheesecake Factory last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business earned $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Cheesecake Factory has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year. The Cheesecake Factory has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Cheesecake Factory in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.28%. The high price target for CAKE is $47.00 and the low price target for CAKE is $18.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory does not currently pay a dividend. The Cheesecake Factory does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

In the past three months, The Cheesecake Factory insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of The Cheesecake Factory is held by insiders. 98.43% of the stock of The Cheesecake Factory is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Cheesecake Factory are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of The Cheesecake Factory is -121.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Cheesecake Factory is -121.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Cheesecake Factory has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

