Addus HomeCare Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Addus HomeCare last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Addus HomeCare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.4. Addus HomeCare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.98%. The high price target for ADUS is $115.00 and the low price target for ADUS is $95.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Addus HomeCare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.33, Addus HomeCare has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $97.57. Addus HomeCare has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Addus HomeCare does not currently pay a dividend. Addus HomeCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Addus HomeCare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,266,516.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by insiders. 96.31% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Addus HomeCare are expected to grow by 14.98% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Addus HomeCare is 51.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Addus HomeCare is 51.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.21. Addus HomeCare has a PEG Ratio of 2.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Addus HomeCare has a P/B Ratio of 3.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

