Earnings results for The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

The Chefs’ Warehouse last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Chefs’ Warehouse has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. The Chefs’ Warehouse has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Chefs’ Warehouse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.90%. The high price target for CHEF is $41.00 and the low price target for CHEF is $13.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Chefs’ Warehouse has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.43, The Chefs’ Warehouse has a forecasted upside of 56.9% from its current price of $15.57. The Chefs’ Warehouse has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse does not currently pay a dividend. The Chefs’ Warehouse does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

In the past three months, The Chefs’ Warehouse insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of The Chefs’ Warehouse is held by insiders. 77.58% of the stock of The Chefs’ Warehouse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)



Earnings for The Chefs’ Warehouse are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of The Chefs’ Warehouse is -28.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Chefs’ Warehouse is -28.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

