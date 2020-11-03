Earnings results for The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

The Chemours last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Chemours has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. The Chemours has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Chemours in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.50%. The high price target for CC is $22.00 and the low price target for CC is $11.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Chemours has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.60, The Chemours has a forecasted downside of 20.5% from its current price of $20.88. The Chemours has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Chemours has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Chemours is 39.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Chemours will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.31% next year. This indicates that The Chemours will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

In the past three months, The Chemours insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,088.00 in company stock. Only 2.72% of the stock of The Chemours is held by insiders. 75.45% of the stock of The Chemours is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Chemours (NYSE:CC



Earnings for The Chemours are expected to grow by 30.19% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of The Chemours is -29.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Chemours is -29.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Chemours has a P/B Ratio of 4.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

