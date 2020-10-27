Earnings results for The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

The Community Financial last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. The Community Financial has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. The Community Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Dividend Strength: The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Community Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Community Financial is 18.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Community Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.58% next year. This indicates that The Community Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

In the past three months, The Community Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.59% of the stock of The Community Financial is held by insiders. 37.67% of the stock of The Community Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC



Earnings for The Community Financial are expected to grow by 2.91% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of The Community Financial is 8.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of The Community Financial is 8.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. The Community Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here