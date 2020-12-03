Earnings results for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.3.

The Cooper Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The business earned $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Cooper Companies has generated $12.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.9. The Cooper Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Cooper Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $344.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.86%. The high price target for COO is $380.00 and the low price target for COO is $291.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Cooper Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $344.17, The Cooper Companies has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $334.61. The Cooper Companies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Cooper Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Cooper Companies is 0.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Cooper Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.47% next year. This indicates that The Cooper Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

In the past three months, The Cooper Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,438,325.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of The Cooper Companies is held by insiders. 85.34% of the stock of The Cooper Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO



Earnings for The Cooper Companies are expected to grow by 32.05% in the coming year, from $9.58 to $12.65 per share. The P/E ratio of The Cooper Companies is 59.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of The Cooper Companies is 59.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 29.02. The Cooper Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Cooper Companies has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

