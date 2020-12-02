Earnings results for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

The Descartes Systems Group last posted its earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company earned $84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. Its revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Descartes Systems Group has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.3. The Descartes Systems Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.78%. The high price target for DSGX is $78.00 and the low price target for DSGX is $42.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Descartes Systems Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

In the past three months, The Descartes Systems Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of The Descartes Systems Group is held by insiders. 77.28% of the stock of The Descartes Systems Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX



Earnings for The Descartes Systems Group are expected to grow by 21.82% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of The Descartes Systems Group is 119.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of The Descartes Systems Group is 119.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 79.11. The Descartes Systems Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

