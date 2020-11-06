Earnings results for The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

E.W. Scripps Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

The E.W. Scripps last announced its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. The E.W. Scripps has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The E.W. Scripps has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The E.W. Scripps in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.07%. The high price target for SSP is $19.00 and the low price target for SSP is $9.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps pays a meaningful dividend of 2.02%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The E.W. Scripps has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

In the past three months, The E.W. Scripps insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.16% of the stock of The E.W. Scripps is held by insiders. 77.70% of the stock of The E.W. Scripps is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP



