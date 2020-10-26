Earnings results for The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

The First Bancshares last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company earned $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. The First Bancshares has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. The First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The First Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.17%. The high price target for FBMS is $36.00 and the low price target for FBMS is $36.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The First Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, The First Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 44.2% from its current price of $24.97. The First Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The First Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The First Bancshares is 14.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The First Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.75% next year. This indicates that The First Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

In the past three months, The First Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.29% of the stock of The First Bancshares is held by insiders. 57.94% of the stock of The First Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS



Earnings for The First Bancshares are expected to grow by 18.69% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of The First Bancshares is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of The First Bancshares is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. The First Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

