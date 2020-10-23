Earnings results for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber last issued its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Its revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.38%. The high price target for GT is $20.00 and the low price target for GT is $6.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $10.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber does not currently pay a dividend. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

In the past three months, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is held by insiders. 79.30% of the stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT



Earnings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here