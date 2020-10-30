Earnings results for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber last announced its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.74%. The high price target for GT is $20.00 and the low price target for GT is $6.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber does not currently pay a dividend. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

In the past three months, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is held by insiders. 79.30% of the stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT



Earnings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is -1.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

