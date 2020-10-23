Earnings results for The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

The Gorman-Rupp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business earned $85.81 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. The Gorman-Rupp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Gorman-Rupp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.04%. The high price target for GRC is $41.00 and the low price target for GRC is $41.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Gorman-Rupp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Gorman-Rupp has been increasing its dividend for 6 years.

In the past three months, The Gorman-Rupp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,775.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of The Gorman-Rupp is held by insiders. 54.28% of the stock of The Gorman-Rupp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of The Gorman-Rupp is 29.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of The Gorman-Rupp is 29.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.14. The Gorman-Rupp has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

