Earnings results for The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Analyst Opinion on The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Greenbrier Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.65%. The high price target for GBX is $30.00 and the low price target for GBX is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Greenbrier Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 37.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Greenbrier Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.00% next year. This indicates that The Greenbrier Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

In the past three months, The Greenbrier Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $755,707.00 in company stock. Only 2.26% of the stock of The Greenbrier Companies is held by insiders. 91.06% of the stock of The Greenbrier Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX



Earnings for The Greenbrier Companies are expected to decrease by -26.47% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 13.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 13.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.11. The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG Ratio of 3.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Greenbrier Companies has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

