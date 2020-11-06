Earnings results for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6099999999999999.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Hershey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.26%. The high price target for HSY is $172.00 and the low price target for HSY is $125.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Hershey has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.28, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $147.87, The Hershey has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $144.60. The Hershey has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

The Hershey pays a meaningful dividend of 2.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hershey has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hershey is 55.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Hershey will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.63% next year. This indicates that The Hershey will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Hershey insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $738,682.00 in company stock. Only 29.39% of the stock of The Hershey is held by insiders. 52.37% of the stock of The Hershey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 5.30% in the coming year, from $6.04 to $6.36 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 28.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 28.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 37.47. The Hershey has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hershey has a P/B Ratio of 17.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

