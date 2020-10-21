Earnings results for The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

The Interpublic Group of Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Interpublic Group of Companies has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. The Interpublic Group of Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Interpublic Group of Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.22%. The high price target for IPG is $25.00 and the low price target for IPG is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Interpublic Group of Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.20, The Interpublic Group of Companies has a forecasted upside of 12.2% from its current price of $18.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Interpublic Group of Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 52.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Interpublic Group of Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.67% next year. This indicates that The Interpublic Group of Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

In the past three months, The Interpublic Group of Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies is held by insiders. 98.58% of the stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG



Earnings for The Interpublic Group of Companies are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 15.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 15.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a PEG Ratio of 8.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here