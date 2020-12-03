Earnings results for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

The Kroger last posted its earnings data on September 11th, 2020. The reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Kroger has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. The Kroger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Kroger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.38%. The high price target for KR is $43.00 and the low price target for KR is $28.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 16 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Kroger has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.32, The Kroger has a forecasted upside of 9.4% from its current price of $32.29. The Kroger has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Kroger has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Kroger is 32.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Kroger will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.77% next year. This indicates that The Kroger will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

In the past three months, The Kroger insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,891,478.00 in company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of The Kroger is held by insiders. 78.57% of the stock of The Kroger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Kroger (NYSE:KR



Earnings for The Kroger are expected to decrease by -17.74% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $2.69 per share. The P/E ratio of The Kroger is 9.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of The Kroger is 9.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. The Kroger has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Kroger has a P/B Ratio of 3.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

