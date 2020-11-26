Earnings results for The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

L.S. Starrett Company (The) is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

Dividend Strength: The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett does not currently pay a dividend. The L.S. Starrett does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

In the past three months, The L.S. Starrett insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.15% of the stock of The L.S. Starrett is held by insiders. 38.97% of the stock of The L.S. Starrett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX



The L.S. Starrett has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

