Earnings results for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Dividend Strength: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

In the past three months, The Liberty SiriusXM Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB



The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 31.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 31.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73.

More latest stories: here