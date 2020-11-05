Earnings results for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.05%. The high price target for LSXMK is $60.00 and the low price target for LSXMK is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.50, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a forecasted upside of 42.0% from its current price of $36.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

In the past three months, The Liberty SiriusXM Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.59% of the stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK



The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 32.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 32.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73.

