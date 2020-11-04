Earnings results for The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

The Manitowoc last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. The Manitowoc has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2. The Manitowoc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Manitowoc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.26%. The high price target for MTW is $20.00 and the low price target for MTW is $10.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc does not currently pay a dividend. The Manitowoc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

In the past three months, The Manitowoc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of The Manitowoc is held by insiders. 74.85% of the stock of The Manitowoc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW



Earnings for The Manitowoc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.02) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of The Manitowoc is 46.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of The Manitowoc is 46.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.92. The Manitowoc has a P/B Ratio of 0.46. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

