Earnings results for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

The Marcus last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The Marcus has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year. The Marcus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Marcus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 173.73%. The high price target for MCS is $21.00 and the low price target for MCS is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Marcus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, The Marcus has a forecasted upside of 173.7% from its current price of $7.55. The Marcus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus does not currently pay a dividend. The Marcus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

In the past three months, The Marcus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.82% of the stock of The Marcus is held by insiders. 61.28% of the stock of The Marcus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS



Earnings for The Marcus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.49) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of The Marcus is -9.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Marcus is -9.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Marcus has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

