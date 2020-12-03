Earnings results for The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

The Michaels Companies last posted its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Michaels Companies has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. The Michaels Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Michaels Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.02%. The high price target for MIK is $25.00 and the low price target for MIK is $6.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Michaels Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.69, The Michaels Companies has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $10.25. The Michaels Companies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies does not currently pay a dividend. The Michaels Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

In the past three months, The Michaels Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $100,200,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of The Michaels Companies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK



Earnings for The Michaels Companies are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of The Michaels Companies is 10.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of The Michaels Companies is 10.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. The Michaels Companies has a PEG Ratio of 4.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here