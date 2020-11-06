Earnings results for The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

The Providence Service last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. The Providence Service has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year. The Providence Service has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Providence Service in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.76%. The high price target for PRSC is $104.00 and the low price target for PRSC is $104.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Providence Service has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.00, The Providence Service has a forecasted downside of 16.8% from its current price of $124.94. The Providence Service has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service does not currently pay a dividend. The Providence Service does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

In the past three months, The Providence Service insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of The Providence Service is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC



Earnings for The Providence Service are expected to decrease by -31.00% in the coming year, from $5.00 to $3.45 per share. The P/E ratio of The Providence Service is -2,081.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Providence Service is -2,081.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Providence Service has a P/B Ratio of 5.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

