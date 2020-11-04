Earnings results for The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.62%. The high price target for SMG is $180.00 and the low price target for SMG is $99.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.50, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $158.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 55.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Scotts Miracle-Gro will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.42% next year. This indicates that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

In the past three months, The Scotts Miracle-Gro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $235,265.00 in company stock. Only 28.20% of the stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is held by insiders. 64.86% of the stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG



Earnings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro are expected to grow by 5.37% in the coming year, from $7.26 to $7.65 per share. The P/E ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 27.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 27.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a P/B Ratio of 12.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

