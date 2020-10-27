Earnings results for The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.65.

The Sherwin-Williams last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Sherwin-Williams has generated $21.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. The Sherwin-Williams has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Sherwin-Williams in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $689.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.83%. The high price target for SHW is $805.00 and the low price target for SHW is $590.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Sherwin-Williams has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $689.35, The Sherwin-Williams has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $670.38. The Sherwin-Williams has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Sherwin-Williams does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 25.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Sherwin-Williams will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.70% next year. This indicates that The Sherwin-Williams will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

In the past three months, The Sherwin-Williams insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,224,818.00 in company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of The Sherwin-Williams is held by insiders. 75.16% of the stock of The Sherwin-Williams is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW



Earnings for The Sherwin-Williams are expected to grow by 9.29% in the coming year, from $23.69 to $25.89 per share. The P/E ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 35.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 35.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.86. The Sherwin-Williams has a PEG Ratio of 3.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Sherwin-Williams has a P/B Ratio of 15.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

