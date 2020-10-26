Earnings results for The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Simply Good Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.61%. The high price target for SMPL is $34.00 and the low price target for SMPL is $24.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Simply Good Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.63, The Simply Good Foods has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $21.15. The Simply Good Foods has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods does not currently pay a dividend. The Simply Good Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

In the past three months, The Simply Good Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of The Simply Good Foods is held by insiders. 88.94% of the stock of The Simply Good Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL



Earnings for The Simply Good Foods are expected to grow by 18.52% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of The Simply Good Foods is 70.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of The Simply Good Foods is 70.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 37.06. The Simply Good Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

