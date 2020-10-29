Earnings results for The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

The Timken last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business earned $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Timken has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. The Timken has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Timken in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.90%. The high price target for TKR is $68.00 and the low price target for TKR is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Timken has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, The Timken has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $56.57. The Timken has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken pays a meaningful dividend of 1.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Timken does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Timken is 24.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Timken will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.75% next year. This indicates that The Timken will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

In the past three months, The Timken insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,561,102.00 in company stock. Only 11.62% of the stock of The Timken is held by insiders. 81.95% of the stock of The Timken is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Timken (NYSE:TKR



Earnings for The Timken are expected to grow by 17.25% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $4.35 per share. The P/E ratio of The Timken is 13.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of The Timken is 13.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. The Timken has a PEG Ratio of 6.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Timken has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

