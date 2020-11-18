Earnings results for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

The TJX Companies last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm earned $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The TJX Companies has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.3. The TJX Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. The TJX Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The TJX Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.69%. The high price target for TJX is $75.00 and the low price target for TJX is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 24 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies does not currently pay a dividend. The TJX Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

In the past three months, The TJX Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,233,210.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of The TJX Companies is held by insiders. 89.96% of the stock of The TJX Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX



Earnings for The TJX Companies are expected to grow by 1,294.44% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of The TJX Companies is 107.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of The TJX Companies is 107.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.09. The TJX Companies has a PEG Ratio of 29.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The TJX Companies has a P/B Ratio of 12.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

