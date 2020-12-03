Earnings results for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has generated $5.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.43%. The high price target for TD is $80.00 and the low price target for TD is $58.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.70, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $54.77. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 47.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Toronto-Dominion Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.61% next year. This indicates that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

In the past three months, The Toronto-Dominion Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.67% of the stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD



Earnings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank are expected to grow by 16.04% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 14.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 14.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

