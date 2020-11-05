Earnings results for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

The Trade Desk last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm earned $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Trade Desk has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.0. The Trade Desk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Trade Desk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $468.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.99%. The high price target for TTD is $750.00 and the low price target for TTD is $208.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Trade Desk has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $468.07, The Trade Desk has a forecasted downside of 26.0% from its current price of $632.42. The Trade Desk has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk does not currently pay a dividend. The Trade Desk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

In the past three months, The Trade Desk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,018,914.00 in company stock. Only 13.12% of the stock of The Trade Desk is held by insiders. 71.70% of the stock of The Trade Desk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD



Earnings for The Trade Desk are expected to grow by 50.35% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of The Trade Desk is 255.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of The Trade Desk is 255.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. The Trade Desk has a PEG Ratio of 17.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Trade Desk has a P/B Ratio of 46.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

