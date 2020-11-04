Earnings results for The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

The Wendy’s last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. Its revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Wendy’s has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.2. The Wendy’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Wendy’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.61%. The high price target for WEN is $29.00 and the low price target for WEN is $15.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Wendy’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, The Wendy’s has a forecasted downside of 0.6% from its current price of $23.14. The Wendy’s has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Wendy’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Wendy’s is 33.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Wendy’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.99% next year. This indicates that The Wendy’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

In the past three months, The Wendy’s insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $73,815.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 20.90% of the stock of The Wendy’s is held by insiders. 69.37% of the stock of The Wendy’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN



Earnings for The Wendy’s are expected to grow by 25.45% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of The Wendy’s is 48.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of The Wendy’s is 48.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.98. The Wendy’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Wendy’s has a P/B Ratio of 10.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

