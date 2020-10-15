Earnings results for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Theratechnologies last released its earnings results on July 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Theratechnologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Theratechnologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 254.76%. The high price target for THTX is $11.00 and the low price target for THTX is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Theratechnologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.45, Theratechnologies has a forecasted upside of 254.8% from its current price of $2.10. Theratechnologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies does not currently pay a dividend. Theratechnologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

In the past three months, Theratechnologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Theratechnologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX



Earnings for Theratechnologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Theratechnologies is -8.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Theratechnologies is -8.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Theratechnologies has a P/B Ratio of 6.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here